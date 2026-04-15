KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government will intensify efforts to bring home the remaining crew of Berkat Tuah, the offshore support vessel, still stranded at Hamriyah Port in Dubai.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the effort is being coordinated through close cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia, the Malaysian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and relevant agencies.

Anwar said this after meeting one of the Malaysian crew, Muhammad Kamal Idhamuddin Kamal Arifin, who safely returned recently after being stranded at the port with fellow crew members for seven months.

"Alhamdulillah, with continuous efforts, Muhammad Kamal and his colleagues have finally been brought home safely. Efforts are now being stepped up to ensure the remaining crew members can return as soon as possible,” he said.

He noted that the government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and safety of Malaysians abroad, while expressing hope that those still stranded would remain strong in facing the situation.

The wave of United States and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28, as well as Tehran's retaliatory attacks on US military bases across the region, have forced the closure of much of West Asia's airspace, affecting flights around the world.

At least eight countries have announced airspace closures since the conflict erupted, including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. — Bernama