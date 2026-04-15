BEVERLY HILLS, April 15 — US rapper Kanye West said yesterday he was postponing his show in Marseille, France’s second-biggest city, until further notice.

The 48-year-old rapper, now known as Ye, wrote on X that he had made the decision “after much thought and consideration.” Ye had been scheduled to perform on June 11 at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Media reports said French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had been seeking to block Ye from performing.

Marseille’s mayor, Benoit Payan, said in March that Ye was not welcome to perform in the city.

“I refuse to let Marseille become a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism,” he said on X on March 4.

Earlier this month, Britain refused permission for Ye to enter the country over his past antisemitic comments and celebration of Nazism after he was booked to headline London’s Wireless Festival in July.

Ye was barred from Australia last July after releasing “Heil Hitler”, a song promoting Nazism. He also advertised a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website.

In January, Ye took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal to apologise for his behaviour, which he attributed to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder, and renounced past expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler.

The rapper has performed in the US and Mexico City this year. — Reuters