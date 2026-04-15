KOTA KINABALU, April 15 — A 71-year-old man charged with murdering his ex-fiancée and dismembering her body last February has been ordered by the court to undergo a 30-day mental observation at Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus issued the order on Piluta Samad, who has a heart condition, after allowing an application by his defence team, led by lawyer Ram Singh, when the case came up for mention today.

Ram told the court that based on his observations of Piluta’s words and behaviour, there was a need to refer him to Hospital Mesra for specialist evaluation for 30 days, with a possible extension of another 30 days if necessary.

The prosecution objected to the application.

Piluta is accused of murdering 44-year-old Hamidah Husin @ Lisa on February 11 between 6pm and 7pm at a house in Kampung Sri Kenangan, Jalan Sepanggar.

Her limbs were found stuffed into bags in separate garbage bins in the area.

Deputy public prosecutor Kareena Kaur Gill Karamjit Singh informed the court that the prosecution is still awaiting two expert reports — a chemist’s report and a post-mortem report — and requested a month.

The court then fixed May 15, 2026 for the next mention, and Piluta will remain in custody.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years.

If the death penalty is not imposed, he is also subject to at least 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from Piluta when he was first charged on February 27.

His plea will only be taken in the High Court after the case is transferred there.