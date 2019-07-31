Taiwanese actress and model Lin chi-ling seeks IVF treatment to get pregnant

Lin and husband Akira are ready to be parents. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ exileakira_official

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Just a month after tying the knot with Japanese pop star Akira, Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chi-ling has reportedly sought the help of a fertility clinic to get pregnant.

If the treatment was successful, reported Oriental Daily, the 44-year-old is expected to be a mother next year.

Following her sudden marriage, fans had been paying close attention to her waistline and had insisted on spotting a baby bump, which has been denied by Lin.

Quoting Taiwan media Mirror Media, it was reported that Lin had sought in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment, while China Press claimed that Lin had undergone the procedure on June 21.

Quoting Taiwanese media, the daily reported that Lin had admitted herself into a Taipei hospital’s fertility clinic on July 24 for check-up.