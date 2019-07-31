Rapper Lil Durk enlists Nicki Minaj for his ‘Extravagant’ single

US rapper Nicki Minaj at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 ― The red-hot rapper is guesting on colleague Lil Durk’s newest track, Extravagant.

After collaborating on Slide Around, the latest single from Chance The Rapper’s album The Big Day, Lil Durk and Nicki Minaj went back into the studio for new track Extravagant.

On August 2, Lil Durk will be releasing an album titled Love Songs from the Streets II, the sequel to 2017’s Love Songs from the Streets.

As for Minaj, she recently released a remix for Dababy’s single Suge (Yea Yea). Her latest album, Queen, came out in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews