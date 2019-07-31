‘Little Miss Sunshine’ star Abigail Breslin teams up with Matt Damon for ‘Stillwater’

Abigail Breslin will be reprising her role as Little Rock in Ruben Fleischer’s ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’, to be released in the US on October 18, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 ― Variety is reporting that the American actress is slated to star opposite Matt Damon in Tom McCarthy’s upcoming film Stillwater. The director, who was awarded the Oscar for 2016’s Spotlight, is set to start filming his next opus in August.

Abigail Breslin was just announced as being part of the cast of drama Stillwater which will be directed by McCarthy. The actress, who got her big break in 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine, will play the daughter of the main character, played by Damon. McCarthy’s previous effort, Spotlight, was awarded the Academy Award for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay at the 2016 Oscars.

In Stillwater, Damon will take on the role of Bill, an Oklahoma oil-rig worker who travels to the French city of Marseille to visit his daughter, who is in prison for a murder she denies having committed. In spite of language and cultural barriers, not to mention a complex judiciary, the father will do everything in his power to speak to his daughter. Amid his uphill battle, Bill meets a French woman, as well as his granddaughter, embarking on a self-discovery journey.

In addition to directing the feature film, McCarthy co-wrote the script alongside Frenchmen Thomas Bidegain (A Prophet) and Noe Debre (Dheepan), and will be producing the film in partnership with Participant Media. Universal Pictures International will be distributing the production worldwide. No release date is available at press time.

Breslin will soon be reunited with Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Jessie Eisenberg in Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to horror comedy Zombieland. The feature film will be released in US theatres on October 18, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews