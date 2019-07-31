Come what may ― wedded bliss for actress Diana Danielle and actor-director Farid Kamil

Diana Danielle says she and Farid are still very happy together, despite rumours of a split. ― Picture via Instagram/@dianadanielleb

PETALING JAYA, July 31 ― Datin Diana Danielle has quashed rumours that her marriage to Datuk Farid Kamil is on the rocks, saying that the pair are still very happy together.

The 27-year-old actress and model was perplexed when asked by Malay language portal Kosmo! if she and Farid are still living together, amid rumours of a split.

She shrugged off the gossip saying that the two of them have never had any problems in their marriage.

“I’m not brave enough to promise or swear on God’s name, but look into my eyes and you can see that I’m still happy with Farid,” said Diana at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival in Subang Jaya.

She added that despite facing many challenges and tough times in their lives, tough moments brought them closer together and strengthened their love for one another.

“Ironically, after everything that has happened since we got married, we are happier than ever.

“When I think back of all the tough times we have gone through together, I realise that I will always be there for Farid, and he will always be there for me too.”

Farid, 38, was sentenced to a nine-month jail term for drug abuse, but was granted a stay of execution after having served only 35 days in prison, from May 15 to June 19, after being bailed out by brother Fadzil Zahari for RM10,000.

The happy couple after a dirt biking session. ― Picture via Instagram/@dianadanielleb

“I’m not depressed. There are times when I get nervous and feel scared, but when I calm down and think about it, I realise it’s all a part of God’s plan,” said Diana.

When asked about her career, after being relatively inactive in the film industry, the Magika star is set to get back into action after being coaxed by her husband, only this time as an advisor.

Usually refraining from working with Farid, Diana however was willing to chance the fact that both of them are both hot-headed with differing opinions, after being unable to resist her husband’s offer.

“I think everyone knows by now that I avoid working with Farid, but this time he convinced me because he wants me to learn the tricks of the trade in the producing industry,” said Diana.

She will act as Farid’s assistant on the set on Remp-It 2, which he is producing.

Diana meanwhile is also busy collecting material for her first studio album, which will features a mix of country, pop and R&B, set to be released some time next year.

Targeting the release of a teaser single by the end of the year, Diana hopes it will capture the attention of music lovers.

“My new single is a ballad, and it is in Malay to cater to local audiences, composed it by myself and tells a story about my life.”