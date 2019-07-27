Jay-Z withdraws from beleaguered Woodstock 50 festival

Rapper Jay Z has reportedly removed himself from the beleaguered Woodstock 50 festival, which will now likely be held in Maryland after failing to secure a New York location. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 27 ― Rap star Jay-Z will no longer perform in Woodstock 50 ― the revival music festival based on the famous 1969 concert scheduled to take place next month, according to media sources.

The music mogul ― real name Shawn Corey Carter ― who is also husband to superstar Beyoncé, was originally set to close out the event, but has since reportedly removed himself from the beleaguered festival, which will now likely be held in Maryland after failing to secure a New York location.

Woodstock 50, which is scheduled to take place from August 16-18, is being run by Michael Lang; with the organiser now reportedly in negotiations to relocate the festival to Merriweather Post Pavilion ― a 32,500 capacity venue in Columbia, Maryland ― after failing to secure a New York venue.

The news of Jay-Z's apparent departure from the festival comes the day after John Fogerty pulled his involvement from the troubled festival over the recently announced venue change, however further details around why exactly the rapper has withdrawn are not yet known.

One insider said the Merriweather Post option is a non-starter: “The bands won't do it. They were contracted to play a show in Watkins Glen.”

The relocation follows other financial and organisational problems for the fest, tickets for which have yet to go on sale (via Variety). ― AFP-Relaxnews