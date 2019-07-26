HK celeb Simon Yam recalls stabbing, cherishes family after incident

Simon Yam (right) said after he was stabbed, his mind went blank and did not inform his wife Qi Qi (left) of the incident. ― Picture via of Instagram/ qiqi_qiqi12

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― A week after he was stabbed while attending a promotion event in China, Hong Kong actor Simon Yam has opened up to the media about the incident.

Sin Chew Daily, in quoting Hong Kong media, said Yam related that everything happened in a flash after he was stabbed and he could barely react.

Despite the wounds to his abdomen and hand, Yam said he maintained his cool and calm.

Yam, who was discharged on Wednesday, is now resting at home.

“Everything happened very fast. I did not even know my hand was also injured. I did not know the entire process,” the daily quoted Yam as saying.

He added that his mind went blank and his only reaction was to ensure the knife do not go deeper into his body.

He also confirmed that it was him in a voice clip that went viral saying that he had sent the voice chat through WeChat to a friend asking for help.

At the time of recording, Yam said he had been injured but he knew that he needed to go to hospital for treatment.

While Yam was cool and collected during the incident, the same cannot be said of his wife Qi Qi.

It was reported she only learned of Yam's stabbing through the news.

Yam said after the incident, his wife tried to contact him but could not reach him and got very emotional.

This got worse when she eventually got hold of Yam's assistant and was informed that he was in hospital.

She eventually kept up a brave front and helped handle matters.

Yam said he was slowly recovering and after going through the incident, he realised the importance of having the family companionship.

It was previously reported that Yam was stabbed while attending a promotional event in southern Chinese city of Zhongshan.

The 64-year-old was speaking on stage as a guest at the opening of a new Beijing Easyhome store when a man suddenly charged towards him.

Various media also reported that the man, who stabbed Yam with a fruit knife, suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.