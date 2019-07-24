HK celeb Simon Yam discharged from hospital after stabbing incident

Four days after he was stabbed, Hong Kong actor Simon Yam walks out of hospital and heads for home July 24, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/simonyamofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Four days after he was stabbed, Hong Kong actor Simon Yam has been discharged from the hospital.

China Press reported that Yam, who was accompanied by his manager Mani Fok, met the press and thanked the people for their concern.

Dressed in a track suit and a cap, Yam's bandaged right hand had a sling over it.

Oriental Daily in quoting Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News said there were hordes of media personnel who waited for the star to be discharged.

Meanwhile, Sin Chew Daily reported that Yam through his Weibo announced that he would be going home.

Thanking doctors and nurses for his treatment, the daily reported Yam as saying that he needed some time before he could be well.

Pictures of his injured right hand have also gone viral.

China Press reported that comparatively, the injuries suffered by Yam on his hand was more serious than his abdomen.

Yam was stabbed on Saturday while attending a promotional event in southern Chinese city of Zhongshan.

The 64-year-old was speaking on stage as a guest at the opening of a new Beijing Easyhome store when a man suddenly charged towards him.

Various media also reported that the man who stabbed Yam suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

The 53-year-old suspect, who used a fruit knife to stab Yam, has been detained.