Sexy actor Shaheizy Sam trades muscle for fat, creates buzz on social media for showing it off

Shaheizy Sam, 36, sparked the interest of social media users over his 'rounded belly' after uploading photo of himself topless onto his Instagram. — Screengrab via Instagram/@shaheizy_sam

PETALING JAYA, July 23 — Actor Shaheizy Sam has been bearing the brunt of social media users’ comments recently after uploading photos of himself showing off his “round belly” on Instagram.

Shaheizy, 36, is well-known for being a leading male actor here in Malaysia, and is often associated with many traits of “leading male actors,” like being handsome and having washboard abs.

So, when he first posted this image on his Instagram on July 11, it sparked a frenzy of comments from social media users with some seeing the humour behind the post, while others were more grossed out.

Social media users’ comments on Shaheizy’s topless photo. — Screengrab via Instagram/@shaheizy_sam

Many social media users gave their two cents on his posts as they advised him to not show off his stomach as it is too revealing and that he should hit the gym, while some jokingly said that “Inspector Khai has already got his pension”, in reference to his character in Polis Evo.

But they aren’t alone when it comes to poking fun at Shaheizy about his weight as his wife, Syatilla Melvin, 28, also likes to tease him about it.

She uploaded a carousel of photos onto her Instagram account yesterday of Shaheizy attempting to “belly flop” into a pool, captioned: “He thinks he’s so great? He failed on the first try, so, forget the second. #bellyinfirst.”

Syatilla even said in an interview with Berita Harian last month that she actually likes Shaheizy with a rounded belly as she said:

“Honestly, I don’t want Sam to go on a diet because his body now is a true reflection of himself.

“Many people may not know this, but Sam loves to eat and really enjoys having delicious food."

She added that she was a little concerned when Shaheizy said he was going to go on a diet, because he might get stressed out and preoccupied by trying to control his food intake, but she would support his decision no matter what.