After fake diamonds saga, cosmetics tycoon Vida to sue haters on social media

The Qu Puteh founder said the individuals have been identified and will be issued with legal notice soon. — Picture from Instagram/Datuk Seri Via

PETALING JAYA, July 22 — Flamboyant cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Vida will sue whose who leave harsh comments on her social media platforms.

Vida, whose real name is Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman gave a stern warning on Instagram Stories yesterday, broadcasting to her 2.2 million followers that she has identified individuals who allegedly left unsavoury comments.

The entrepreneur also displayed several “selected” comments and that their authors would soon receive legal notice.

“Last warning! Action will be taken against those who have gone overboard with their comments. We have identified these individuals and are in the process of gathering their details before the notice is sent,” Vida said in the post.

No stranger to controversy, the Qu Puteh founder made headlines last week after social media users slammed her for presenting diamonds which were part of a prize into snack containers.

The diamonds were part of a gift package won by singer Aishah during reality singing competition Gegar Vaganza 4.

Controversy ensued when the veteran singer whose real name is Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin claimed the jewellery sponsored by Vida was fake after it was appraised by a jeweller.

Following the debacle with Aishah, Indonesian singer Firman Siagian came forward to say he received fake diamonds earrings from Vida.

Vida denied the claims, telling media outlets that it was difficult to explain to those who were not used to wearing jewellery. — Reuters