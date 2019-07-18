Hong Kong actor Simon Yam not keen on teenage daughter becoming model

Ella Yam, daughter of Simon Yam, wowed Chinese social media users with her lanky figure after posting behind-the-scenes photos of her shoot with Vogue Taiwan. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ellayamofficial

PETALING JAYA, July 18 — Fourteen-year-old Ella Yam has caused quite a buzz on Chinese social media after she posted images from her latest photoshoot for Vogue Taiwan on Weibo and Instagram.

Ella, the daughter of Chinese super-couple, actor and producer Simon Yam and supermodel Sophia Kao, wowed social media users with her figure.

While many social media users were quick to call 1.8m tall Ella a “future supermodel queen” in the making, her father Simon, although supportive, is not too keen on her getting into showbiz.

According to Asian entertainment portal, AsiaOne, Simon said he wouldn’t encourage his daughter to pursue a career in acting or modelling because he wants to spend more time with her instead.

“She takes after her mother, her legs are even longer than mine.

“But, I don’t encourage her to act in movies, it’s not good for a little girl to go hungry and stay up late. I’m the only actor in the family, and that’s enough.”

“I hope that she can spend more time with me,” said the 64-year-old at the premiere of his latest movie, Little Q.

He added that it would be okay for Ella to model once in a while “for fun”, but that he would disapprove if she were to model full time.

The devoted husband and father might have to convince his wife though, as the supermodel mum seems to have veered in the other direction appearing on the cover of April’s Vogue Hong Kong, next to her lanky daughter.

She also used the image as her Instagram profile picture and has been very supportive of her daughter as she breaks into the fashion world, even posting a congratulatory message after Ella made the cover of Cosmopolitan Hong Kong.

The 51-year-old was quick to praise her daughter as she wrote: “The girl who doesn’t like dressing up and having her picture taken has finally tried something she is unfamiliar with. Well done, Ella!”

Last month, Ella achieved the historic feat of becoming the youngest ever model to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan Hong Kong — a rare achievement, having also graced the cover of Vogue Hong Kong apart from Vogue Taiwan.