Actress Betty Benafe joins list of divorced celebrities with end of seven-year marriage

Betty Benafe comes clean on her divorce last week from her husband of seven years. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ bettybanafe

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Actress Betty Banafe has confirmed that she has parted ways with her husband of seven years since July 10.

Betty Ibtisam Abu Bakar Banafe, 40, was reported by mStar as saying that her divorce from Bruce Dargus was finalised at the Johor Baru Syariah Court.

“We separated on good terms,” she said, adding that she accepted it and chose to see the positive in the failure of her marriage.

Betty said initially she declined to share news of her divorce but decided to go public about it to avoid unnecessary speculation.

“I believe there is wisdom behind the whole matter and he was a good man but our compatibility has ended,” she said.

While saddened over the end of her marriage, Betty said life needs to go on.

“Now my focus will be on the children,” she said, adding that she was also busy running her tour agency, production and motivation training centre businesses.

Betty and Dargus got married on December 8, 2012 and have two children, Julia Claire, 6, and Bruce Dean, 4, to whom Betty has been given custody.