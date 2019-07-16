'I'm his cousin!': Woman debunks rumours of romance with actor Aliff Aziz

Aliff’s selfie with Tika had social media users wondering if the actor was already moving on from his recent divorce. — Picture from Instagram/aliffaziz91

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — A woman known as Tika Sheikh has come forward to dispel rumours of a romance between her and disgraced Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz.

Social media was abuzz over the weekend when Aliff uploaded pictures with Tika on Instagram, with many wondering if the Singaporean artiste was already moving on after divorcing ex-wife Bella Astillah in May.

However, Tika’s response to a comment on her Instagram made the relationship between her and Aliff clear.

“I’m more worried if people have misunderstandings. I’m actually his cousin. Don’t worry too much,” she wrote.

Tika was replying to a comment from a user who was concerned over her pictures with Aliff, especially after he was involved in scandals with other women as a married man.

The actor is now apparently walking the religious path, having met with preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew who documented their exchange in a 33-minute Facebook video.

In the clip, Aliff couldn’t hold back his tears when asked by Ustaz Ebit about what he would do if he knew today would be his last day on Earth.

He went on to apologise to his two-year-old son Mohamad Ayden Adrean for failing to be a good father and said he would pray for Bella to be happy and successful.