Aliff Syukri under fire for promoting animal cruelty after elephant ride in Thailand

Datuk Aliff Syukri is under attack by social media users after he posted a photo of himself riding an elephant in Thailand. — Picture via Instagram/aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Controversial cosmetics entrepreneur and aspiring actor and singer Datuk Aliff Syukri is under fire for promoting animal cruelty after he posted a photo of himself riding an elephant in Thailand.

Most users expressed their surprise and reminded the flamboyant 32-year-old actor that elephant riding is cruel and unethical.

Aliff was also condemned for indirectly promoting animal abuse for his actions.

The multimillionaire was hit by a barrage of criticism on Instagram. — Screengrab via Instagram/aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

Many requested him to delete the picture and urged him to stop promoting the practice of riding elephants as it often leaves the animals severely injured or traumatised.

Over the years, animal activists around the world have been campaigning for banning of the elephant riding practice and wildlife experience.

Travel sites like TripAdvisor have also stopped selling tickets to many animal attractions where tourists come in contact with wild animals.