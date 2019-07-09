TV crew's apology to actress Bella Dally for photoshopping ex-husband’s co-star onto wedding pictures

Bella was less than happy about her old wedding pictures being used as props. — Twitter/themateenhansel

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — The production crew behind TV3 drama Silang have apologised to actress Bella Dally for editing her wedding photos with ex-husband Nazim Othman without permission.

The photoshopped pictures, which were used as props on set, showed Bella’s face sloppily replaced with actress Emma Maembong who plays Nazim’s wife in the series.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly took screenshots of the gaffe and sent it to Bella, who proceeded to contact the show’s producer Sheila Rusly for an explanation.

“It’s disrespectful and I am completely against it. I was unhappy so I personally contacted Sheila.

“She and her prop master apologised. I have forgiven them because we’re only human and mistakes do happen,” Bella wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Attached to her caption were screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation with Sheila, who owned up to the mistake and expressed regret for not being sensitive about the issue.

Bella, whose real name is Nabilah Ali Dally, tied the knot with Nazim in 2016 but the couple decided to call it quits last year in May.

The 27-year-old is now married to businessman Arif Izuddin Mohd Radzali.