Asian artists take on #BottleCapChallenge as Donnie Yen shows how it should be done

Yen executes the #BottleCapChallenge — without any challenge. — Screenshot from Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The bottle cap challenge bug has caught up with Asian celebrities, and the best may have come from actor-director and martial arts expert Donnie Yen.

The 55-year-old not only upped the ante by going blindfolded, but also executed the deft move of removing the bottle cap with a quick jump and kick.

Jay Chou’s wife Hannah Quinlivan also tried her hand, or more accurately her feet — at removing the cap and tagged her husband to join in the fun.

Chou cheekily said he would train first before capturing it and show it to her.

The #BottleCapChallenge, a challenge to twist the cap off a bottle in one swift rotating kick became a worldwide trend when Hollywood celebrities took to social media to show off their moves.