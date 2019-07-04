Asian artists take on #BottleCapChallenge as Donnie Yen shows how it should be done

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The bottle cap challenge bug has caught up with Asian celebrities, and the best may have come from actor-director and martial arts expert Donnie Yen.
The 55-year-old not only upped the ante by going blindfolded, but also executed the deft move of removing the bottle cap with a quick jump and kick.
Chirrut feeling the force + Ip man’s steady aim + no plastic bottle = the universe strongest 😆 #bottlecapchallenge @sweetcil #donnieyen #甄子丹 #宇宙最強 #ipman #action #宇宙最強甄子丹 #chirrutimwe #starwars #rogueone #noplasticbottle #torontoraptors #nbachampions #raptors #bulletfilms #superbulletpictures @bulletfilmsofficial @superbulletpictures
Jay Chou’s wife Hannah Quinlivan also tried her hand, or more accurately her feet — at removing the cap and tagged her husband to join in the fun.
Chou cheekily said he would train first before capturing it and show it to her.
The #BottleCapChallenge, a challenge to twist the cap off a bottle in one swift rotating kick became a worldwide trend when Hollywood celebrities took to social media to show off their moves.