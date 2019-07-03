Actress Maya Karin shrugs off rumours linking her to politician’s divorce

Maya Karin has often been the target of the rumour mill for her connection to politicians in the past. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Popular actress and TV host Maya Karin shrugged off rumours that she had anything to do with the divorce of Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and his wife of 14 years, Dr Imaan Abdul Rahim yesterday.

She was reported by Utusan saying while she did know the politician, it was a casual acquaintance as with any other politician.

“I am friends with many politicians. At my age, I am more comfortable in their company to engage in discussions.

“I don’t know where these rumours came from though, and why my name has been involved.”

The outspoken environmentalist said she wished the couple the best in overcoming the difficult period.

The 39-year-old is no stranger to such rumours, having often been the target of the rumour mill for her connection to politicians in the past.

“I don’t react to these gossip anymore. I’m just so used to it,” she said.