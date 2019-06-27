No fairy tale ending for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo: ‘Descendants of the Sun’ stars confirm split

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and actress Song Hye-kyo in a scene from the hit South Korean drama series ‘Descendants of the Sun’. — Handout via AFP pic

SEOUL, June 27 — After months of fevered speculation, it appears that the split rumours are true.

This morning, Song Joong-ki announced via a statement from his lawyer that he will be filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo.

The pair, fondly known as the Song-Song couple by fans, famously met and fell in love while filming the monster K-drama hit Descendants of the Sun in 2016.

They married in a lavish wedding on October 31, 2017 in Seoul.

The divorce bombshell is main trending topic in Korea this morning, with many news outlets publishing the 33-year-old actor’s statement in full, which reads as follows, in a translation provided by Korea Times:

Hello. This is Song Joong-ki.

First, I’d like to apologise for delivering this unfortunate news to the many fans who love and care for me.

I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo.

Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably.

I ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that it is difficult to discuss the details of my personal life, and I will recover from my current wounds and do my utmost as an actor to repay you through great productions in the future.

Meanwhile, Hye-kyo’s agency UAA has released a statement on behalf of the actress — shared with Koreaboo.com — stating that the couple’s incompatible characters had led to their split.

Hello, this is Song Hye-kyo’s agency UAA.

First, we are sorry to greet everyone with bad news.

Our actress, Song Hye-kyo, is currently divorcing her husband after careful consideration between the two.

The reason was because of their differences in personality. The two were unable to overcome their differences, which led to this decision.

We politely ask for your understanding as we cannot confirm more details, because it is both of the actors’ private lives.

Also, we ask that you please refrain from leaving provocative or speculative comments on the matter.

We are sorry to cause worry. We will try our best to greet you all with a better side in the future.

In recent months, the 37-year-old actress — who starred in TVN’s romantic drama Encounter with Park Bo-gum last year — has been seen in public without her wedding ring, prompting speculation that all was not well with the couple.

Some entertainment sites had also reported that the couple had vacated their marital home months ago.

However, last month, Joong-ki talking about their marriage during a press conference for his latest drama Arthdal Chronicles, now streaming on Netflix.

He claimed at the time that married life had made him “more emotionally stable” and that “nothing had changed drastically”.