Nicki Minaj throws a twerk party in new ‘Megatron’ video

Nicki Minaj has unveiled the music video for her latest single ‘Megatron.’ — Screen capture via YouTube/Nicki Minaj

LOS ANGELES, June 22 — The single marks the rapper’s first solo music since she released her fourth studio album, Queen, in 2018.

Nicki Minaj has finally unveiled her latest project, Megatron, which is produced by Andrew “POP” Wansel and Nova Wav.

The accompanying music video, which is directed by Mike Ho, is reminiscent of her 2014 viral video for Anaconda.

It shows the rapper moving from scene to scene, partying at a club and dancing in front of a green Lamborghini that she later sets on fire. Things heat up even more when she goes to a sauna with current boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

“They call me Megatron, just did a telethon/ He got Margiela’s on, and I get my jealous on/ I f*** him like I miss him, he just came out of prison/ B****es be talkin’ s***, but they ain’t got a pot to piss in,” Minaj raps in the opening verse, alluding to the main antagonist of the Transformers series.

Nicki Minaj began teasing her return single Megatron this week, sharing a series of neon-coloured photos and video clips on social media.

The rapper also announced that a new episode of her Queen Radio show would premiere on June 21 via Apple Music.

It is still unclear whether Megatron is a standalone single or if it announces Minaj’s fifth studio album, which would follow her 2018 Queen.

In the meantime, discover the tropical visual for Megatron here. — AFP-Relaxnews