Scandals to Splitsville: Sam of Bunkface and Radhi of OAG, the latest celebrity divorcees

Sam of Bunkface and Radhi of OAG join the list of couples who have split this year. — Courtesy of Instagram/sambunkface & radhioag

PETALING JAYA, June 20 — After the last few months of entertainment headlines dominated by celebrities cheating on their spouses, it appears delayed divorce revelations are “in trend.”

After TV drama producer, Datuk Zaidah Awang or A. Aida and her fourth and most recent husband, Ariff Aziz, came clean on ending their nine-month-old marriage, confirming that the pair split two months ago when she filed for divorce on April 4 before officially divorced on April 25, two artists join the list of the newly single.

Sam of pop punk group Bunkface finally came clean on his divorce to TV producer Aida Azira Hussin after the couple mutually agreed to safeguard his family’s privacy and keep silent on the matter.

“Our marriage of four years ended with a joint agreement for the good of all,” he said in an Instagram post, apologising on behalf of Sam for keeping it a secret for the past few months.

“We may no longer be together, but we are still on good terms and communicate when it comes to handling matters related to the care of our son.”

It was reported yesterday that Aida, 32, had gone public about parting ways with Sam, or Shamsul Annuar Mohd Baharom, 31, last January due to irreconcilable differences.

The couple married in 2015 and have one son in Maleeq.

Meanwhile, Radhi of OAG too has called it a day with wife, Ayu Zahiri in March after exchanging their vows in 2015, with the news just breaking after Ayu announced it through Malay publication Media Hiburan.

Ayu or Nur Shahira Ayu Zahiri said Radhi had pronounced the "talak" on March 25, before he rescinded his pronouncement of the divorce.

She said he had claimed he did not do it intentionally and it had come out of anger, but she left their home immediately after.

“The pronouncement of divorce, will be made official through court proceedings in the near future,” she told Sinar Harian.

Radhi had previously been married to Shazlin Sharif in 2005 and have a 14-year-old son in Muhammad Rifdi Muslim from their five-year marriage.

Ayu, 25, said she would continue life as usual, and focus on raising her children in Nur Aisyah, four, dan Muhammad, three, after the end of their five-year marriage.

“Even if he seeks to reconcile, I choose not to as I want to focus on a new life with my children,” she told mStar.