Actress Shu Qi face-plants and 'shuffles’ awkwardly on Shanghai film festival stage (VIDEO)

Actress Shu Qi trips and face-plant while walking up the stage at the Shanghai International Film Festival. — Images via Instagram/sqwhat and Youtube screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Renowned Taiwanese-Hong Kong actress Shu Qi’s night at the Shanghai International Film Festival took a seriously painful turn after she tripped and face-planted while walking up the stage.

In a video that has attracted millions of views on social media, the 43-year-old celebrity was seen walking up on the stage in a pair of four-inch high heels with two men holding umbrellas for her and another man holding her hand in the rain.

While she thought she had carefully balanced herself on a staircase leading up to the glass stage, she tripped and fell forward the moment she stepped onto the slippery raised platform.

She then quickly stood up with the help of two men beside her before shuffling across the stage in very small steps while smiling embarrassingly.

However, she then managed to stand firm on the stage and posed for pictures before taking off her shoes to walk down.

Following the incident, Shu Qi’s official fan group told her followers on social media that she is “okay.”

According to Chinese entertainment news portal QQ.com, the awkward incident took place at the opening reception of one of the screening events on June 18 at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival.