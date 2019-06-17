Astro and iQIYI sign partnership to deliver exciting original content in Malaysia

The popular ‘Story of Yanxi Palace’ is one of iQIYI original dramas.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with iQIYI, a leading online entertainment service in China.

Under the partnership, Astro has exclusive rights to deliver iQIYI content on TV, On Demand (Astro’s Cantonese language drama TV channel) and OTT (Over-the-top media) in Malaysia including the world’s first iQIYI branded channel comprising iQIYI’s extensive slate of original content from drama to variety shows and movies.

Astro will also take the lead in customer acquisition, marketing and media sales.

iQIYI membership and overseas business group president Yang Xianghua said they were delighted that Malaysians loved iQIYI’s content.

“We hope that our partnership with Astro will excite and benefit our fans as we bring more original content,” he added in a press release.

Astro chief executive officer Henry Tan also expressed his excitement about the partnership and said they were thrilled about the incredible opportunity that iQIYI presented in technology leadership content innovation.

“This partnership enables us both to leverage on the strength of our brands and skillsets to extend our reach in the content world which is increasingly personal and digital,” he added.

High-quality iQIYI original dramas and variety shows, such as Story of Yanxi Palace, The Golden Eyes, The Legend of White Snake, Tang Dynasty Tour, The Rap of China, Hot-Blood Dance Crew and Qing Chun You Ni are currently available on Astro.

Under this new strategic partnership, Astro will have access to more quality new content from iQIYI such The Rap of China 2019, Sword Dynasty and The Files of Teenagers in the Concession.