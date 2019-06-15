Kathy Bates to co-star in ‘The Ballad of Richard Jewell’

Kathy Bates will join Paul Walter Hauser in the film based on Richard Jewell's life. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — Clint Eastwood’s movie about the Atlanta Olympic Games bombing has brought Kathy Bates of American Horror Story and Titanic on board.

Kathy Bates will join Paul Walter Hauser of I, Tonya in The Ballad of Richard Jewell, a film about the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics and a bombing that occurred partway through the event.

Though innocent, security guard Richard Jewell was initially considered a suspect, having first discovered the bomb inside an unattended bag.

He contacted law enforcement and was involved in evacuating spectators from the park, saving many people’s lives as a result; when the bomb detonated, it killed only one bystander immediately, with 111 others injured.

Even so, when it emerged that Jewell himself was at one point investigated as a potential suspect, the intense scrutiny and reputational damage affected him for the rest of his life.

Bates joins the cast to play Jewell’s mother, Bobi, with Sam Rockwell already in place as Jewell’s attorney.

Directed by Clint Eastwood, filming on The Ballad of Richard Jewell is expected to begin towards the end of the year. — AFP-Relaxnews