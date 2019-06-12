Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Captain Marvel’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Captain Marvel’ that stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou and Annette Bening among others.

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — This week, the Screen Junkies team poke fun at Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in the latest Honest Trailer clip.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “Journey to Hala and meet Captain Marvel, a girl with the power of shape ship. She’s a snarky flying soldier with amnesia on a quest to recover her true identity: A snarky flying soldier without amnesia.”

They go on to point out Larson’s lack of emotion as Carol Danvers although everyone keeps telling her to keep those feelings in check not to mention the crazy amount of 90s references throughout the film.

Check out the clip below, but do caution that there is some strong language towards the end, for more hilarious takeaways from the movie.