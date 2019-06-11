Local actress causes stir on social media after posting inappropriate photo

Syatilla Melvin, 28, posing for a selfie with her husband, Shaheizy Sam, 36. ― Picture via Instagram/ @samtilla

PETALING JAYA, June 11 ― Actress Syatilla Melvin caused a stir on social media after she uploaded a photo of her pinching her sister's breast onto her Instagram account yesterday.

The 28-year-old received heavy criticism from many of her 2.3 million followers as they said that the post was embarrassing and disrespectful to their religion, especially from a woman wearing a tudung (headscarf) during the virtuous month of Syawal.

Syatilla’s post that caused a stir amongst many social media users. ― Picture via Instagram/ @samtilla

What apparently surprised social media users even more than the actual photo itself was the way that it was captioned.

“Wei Syifa, do you enjoy letting other people look at your breast?

“Kids nowadays,” read the post.

The post has been liked over 110,000 times, with nearly 2,000 social media users leaving comments of their disapproval.

A social media user harshly criticising Syatilla for her playful actions in the picture. ― Screengrab via Instagram/ @samtilla

Many social media users felt that the picture was too obscene and rude ― potentially setting a bad example for other people.

“No shame, no manners, no dignity if you want to joke around this way with your sisters, you don’t have to show it publicly,” wrote one user.

While other users took a different spin on their version of criticism saying that her playful actions were disrespectful to her husband, Shaheizy Sam, and her children.

Other users stating their disapproval with the post, claiming it is disrespectful to her family. ― Screengrab via Instagram/ @samtilla

“Inappropriate. She already has two kids.” wrote a user.