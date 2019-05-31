Sylvester Stallone is out for vengeance in ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo: Last Blood’.

LOS ANGELES, May 31 ― Lionsgate has finally released the first official trailer for Rambo: Last Blood that sees Sylvester Stallone return for one last hurrah.

In the fifth film, John Rambo will find himself forced back into action when a friend’s daughter is kidnapped by a Mexican sex-trafficking cartel. Teaming up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped, Rambo will go full on commando mode to save the girls and bring down the crime lord.

The film also stars Paz Vega, Adriana Barraza, Joaquin Cosio, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Oscar Jaenada.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood is slated for release here on September 19.