Irish band U2 to play first-ever concert in Singapore later this year

Bono (centre), guitarist The Edge (left) and bass guitarist Adam Clayton of U2 perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas September 23, 2016. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 31 — Fans of Irish band U2 will finally get to see Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr in the flesh when the iconic act plays its first-ever show in Singapore later this year.

The band unveiled dates for its Joshua Tree Tour on its website yesterday.

The tour kicks off on November 8 in Auckland, New Zealand, before hitting selected cities in Australia. The band will then play two shows in Tokyo on December 4 and 5, and its first-ever concert in Seoul on December 8.

Said frontman Bono of the upcoming tour, “It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to say that I've finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given The Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour.

“Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion. From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy and pure fun of the staging... It's quite a ride.

“And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul... We're coming for you.”

Details for the Singapore show have yet to be released, but tickets will be made available soon, the band added. ― TODAY