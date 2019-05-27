‘70s era singer Dahlan Zainudin unconscious in Selayang hospital after second stroke

The 78-year-old veteran singer had a stroke on Saturday. – Picture from Instagram/Abang Ayo

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — Popular singer from the 1970s era Datuk Dahlan Zainuddin, 78 has been unconscious since being admitted to Selayang Hospital yesterday due to a second stroke.

His wife Datin Effa Rizan told Harian Metro that her husband’s condition remained the same and he was not responsive.

“He’s under the doctor’s supervision. They will monitor his condition for the next four or five days,” she told the Malay language publication.

“As usual, the kids and I will accompany him at the hospital.”

According to Effa, her husband’s condition was stable previously and he was able to attend buka puasa events.

“On 12 Ramadan, we were invited to break fast with orphans at Darul Ehsan Club, Selangor. He was okay and attended with no health problems.

“The latest attack took place on Saturday before the breaking of fast,” she said.

Dahlan was having a chat with Effa before he was hit by a stroke.

“During the chat, he suddenly closed his eyes.

“The doctor’s examination found that he suffered a stroke on the right side,” she said.

The Kisah Seorang Biduan singer also suffered a stroke four years ago which left his left side paralysed.

“As his wife, on this holy month, I pray that his health improves.

“I also ask my fellow artiste friends to pray for my husband’s health,” said Effa.