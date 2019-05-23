Kids first for Hong Kong star single mum Cecilia Cheung

Cecilia Cheung has no qualms about putting her children first as a single mum. — Picture from Instagram/cecilia_pakchi_cheung

PETALING JAYA, May 23 — Hong Kong superstar Cecilia Cheung never had to think twice when it came to choosing between her kids and her career.

Following the birth of her sons and divorce from actor Nicholas Tse, the actress buckled down to focus on her family and take a break from show business.

The 38-year-old recently appeared on the Chinese docu-series Middle Me to talk about her experience of being a single mother-of-three.

While she continues to act, she goes the extra mile to buy groceries and cook dinner for her children every evening.

The multitalented star also insists on accompanying her sons to and from school each day.

“I think children feel more secure when they’re directly surrounded by their mother’s love,” she said, as reported by entertainment portal Jayne Stars.

Cheung has two kids with Tse aged nine and 11 and a third newborn son whose father’s identity has not been disclosed to the public.

The King of Comedy starlet said that she didn’t mind making sacrifices to look after her children if it meant that they will take care of her in 10 years time.

“If you want something, you have to let go of something.

“I wouldn’t have such three cute children if I focused on making money and reaching the height of my career,” she said.

On the subject of her sons growing up and moving out, Cheung said it was one of the reasons why she still wanted to have more babies if given the chance.

“That’s why I will continue to have more children, and once they grow up, I will have more.

“Of course, that is not possible, but I really like children.”

During the Middle Me broadcast, Cheung also recalled witnessing her parents fight every day until they finally decided to part ways when she was nine years old.

Despite the painful memories and going through a divorce of her own, the singer is still an ardent believer in love.

While she is currently embracing the single life, Cheung said she still hopes to find a soulmate she can grow old with.