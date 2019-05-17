Actor Bront Palarae to direct first film in thriller out later this year

Bront will star along with multinational cast including Malaysian talents Umie Aida, Remy Ishak and Umie Aida. — Instagram/bront_palarae

PETALING JAYA, May 17 – Malaysian actor-producer Bront Palarae will be making his directorial debut with The Lies I Tell, a thriller set for release in the fourth quarter of this year.

The announcement was made yesterday at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France, where an agreement was signed between Bront’s Pixel Play Entertainment production house and South-east Asia’s leading production company Jazzy Pictures.

The Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave) actor will also star in the upcoming film, along with a talented multinational ensemble cast including Fabian Loo (Fly by Night), Umie Aida (Dukun), Remy Ishak (Pulang), Indonesia’s Aimee Saras (HBO’s Halfworlds) and Thailand’s Vittaya Pansingarm (Only God Forgives).

The plot revolves around a motivational speaker who becomes obsessed with tracking down his unfaithful wife’s secret lover after discovering she is cheating on him.

The film is currently in post-production.

“It is my pleasure to have this opportunity to co-produce the second film with Pixel Play Entertainment following Crossroads: One Two Jaga in 2018,” said Jazzy Pictures founder and chief executive officer Joanne Goh.

“We have a great, valuable, experienced team.

“Through this film, we hope to present our local production to the international level, thus enhancing the film industry and culture in Malaysia.”

Goh also serves as executive producer on the project.

Pixel Play Entertainment head of production Rozi Izma Abdul Karim said the company is glad to be collaborating with Goh again, describing her as one of the best in the industry.

“Part of our strategy at Pixel Play Entertainment is to work with top entertainment minds to bring on board their acumen that not only works for this project, but also our company’s growth strategy,” said Rozi.

Bront has starred in multiple films in Malaysia and around the region including Bunohan, Ombak Rindu, Ola Bola and most recently, the critically acclaimed Fly by Night.