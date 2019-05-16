Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Wu-Tang Clan announce new EP, coming tomorrow

Published 13 hours ago on 16 May 2019

The group’s new EP, inspired by the ‘Wu-Tang: of Mics and Men’ docuseries, drops Friday. — Picture via Twitter/Wu-Tang Clan
The group’s new EP, inspired by the ‘Wu-Tang: of Mics and Men’ docuseries, drops Friday. — Picture via Twitter/Wu-Tang Clan

LOS ANGELES, May 16 — The legendary US hip-hop group is set to return with a new EP, due tomorrow.

Fans of the group learned on Twitter that Wu-Tang Clan are poised to drop a new record tomorrow.

The EP will be inspired by the Of Mics and Men docuseries, which premiered May 10 on Showtime. The record is scheduled to land on May 17, the day part two of the docuseries airs.

 

 

The group released the album, A Better Tomorrow in 2014.

Back in October, streaming site Hulu announced an upcoming series based on the group called Wu-Tang: An American Saga. — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Showbiz