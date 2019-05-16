PU Abu’s ex-wife Ain Afini says family woes affecting her pregnancy

Ain said her baby’s condition was due to the high levels of stress she was experiencing. — Picture via Instagram/Ain Afini

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — Ain Afini, the pregnant ex-wife of reality TV Pencetus Ummah preacher PU Abu Sufyan revealed that high-stress levels are affecting her unborn baby.

Through an interview with MHETV, Ain said she was sad because the baby in her womb was reportedly less active due to the stress she was experiencing, following a doctor’s examination.

According to Ain, the problem was a test from God and there will be a lesson behind all that was happening.

The mother-to-be also revealed her ex-husband’s wishes to return to her.

“Ustaz (PU Abu) wants to come back but I refused. What for? He has a wife now. I have nothing to advise him, let him be with his life.

“I’m strong with the support of my parents and family,” Ain said.

Their marriage was officially annulled today by the Klang Syariah Lower Court, a day after the court ruled Abu’s WhatsApp divorce proclamation as invalid.

The former couple’s family woes were brought into the public eye when Abu’s left his seven-month pregnant wife to marry a single mother of one child.