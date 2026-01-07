SHAH ALAM, Jan 7 — A man was shot dead in the vicinity of Taman Wangsa, Klang, shortly after midnight last night.

Selangor Deputy Police Chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan said the Klang Selatan District Police Headquarters (IPD) Control Centre received information on the incident at about 12.30am.

“Following that, a police team arrived at the scene and found the body of a local man believed to be around 43 years old.

“Initial investigations indicate that two male suspects on a motorcycle arrived at the scene and fired two shots at the victim before fleeing,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaini said the victim’s body was sent to the Forensics Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang, for a post-mortem.

“The Criminal Investigation Division of IPD Klang Selatan has also opened an investigation paper under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

He advised members of the public who may have information related to the incident to come forward to the nearest police station or contact IPD Klang Selatan at 03-3376 2222 to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, several photographs showing an individual believed to be a man who was shot dead circulated on social media. — Bernama