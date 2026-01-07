KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 —The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will not compromise on any form of misconduct or disciplinary breach amid allegations of unauthorised entry and immoral activities at a military camp.

RMAF Chief Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris said a thorough investigation was underway and that stern action, including dismissal from service, would be taken against those found guilty.

"Stern action will be taken in accordance with service regulations to safeguard the image, dignity and professionalism of the RMAF,” he said in a statement today, while expressing regret over the allegations.

Muhamad Norazlan stressed that any form of immoral conduct within air bases was strictly prohibited, as it tarnished the image and dignity of the RMAF, adding that he viewed every issue involving the discipline and integrity of officers and personnel very seriously.

Last Monday, the Ministry of Defence ordered the Malaysian Armed Forces to conduct an internal investigation into allegations that unauthorised individuals had entered military camps and that immoral activities had taken place within the premises, following claims that went viral on social media.

Since last Sunday, claims have been circulating on social media alleging that immoral activities occurred in military camps involving outsiders and military officers. — Bernama