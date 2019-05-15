Singer Aliff Aziz busy promoting products on Instagram amidst scandal, while wife Bella takes son to doctor

Bella Astillah poses with her son, Mohamad Ayden Adrean, after their trip to the doctor. — Picture via Instagram/@bellaastillah.

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — While Bella Astillah was busy taking her son to the doctor, Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz decided to promote a vaping pod on his Instagram account.

Despite facing a third alleged case of infidelity, the 28-year-old refrained from addressing his recent split with his wife and mother of his child, Bella.

Aliff posted a picture of himself promoting products from a vaping pod brand yesterday on his Instagram account, and notably removed the comment section from the post, as he did with previous posts too.

Just hours before, Bella, 25, had just posted via Instastory on her account of taking their to the doctor just hours before.

Mohamad Ayden Adrean, who is two months shy of turning two, can be seen wincing and whining in pain as doctors and nurses tend to him.

Bella had officially announced their separation on social media after Aliff was pictured topless with a supposedly underaged girl.

Previously, the 28-year-old Singaporean has been embroiled in other extramarital scandals with actresses Afifah Nasir two years ago, and Oktovia Manrose just three months ago.