Singer Jason Mraz makes orang asli children's dream come true by performing with them (VIDEO)

Jason Mraz performs alongside 10 orang asli children from the Sols.ai academy in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Warner Music Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz recently made the dream of 10 orang asli children come true after he performed his popular single I’m Yours with them.

Besides just bringing smiles to the pupils, Mraz’s performance was to highlight environmental issues.

Famous for his reggae-inspired pop hits, Mraz is also known to be passionate about the environment and champions causes related to sustainability and community outreach.

Together with Malaysian singer Aizat Amdan, Jason managed to take part in an “Energy Playground” session and meet the orang asli children with the help of Warner Music Malaysia, social enterprise Biji-Biji Initiative and humanitarian organisation Sols.ai.

Energy Playground is a special activation by Biji-Biji that connects bicycle generators to devices such as amps to generate power.

Specially decorated in Jason Mraz-themed colours and branding, two bicycles were set up for Mraz and Aizat to ride and power up their mics and guitars to perform the song together.

Singing along with Mraz were 10 orang asli kids from the Sols.ai academy who recently starred with Aizat in a special Jason Mraz medley-cover video for his visit here.

The children only had a few weeks to practice and prepare for their special singing session with Mraz.

According to news portal Harian Metro, Mraz expressed his gratitude towards the children and felt lucky to visit them before his concert at the Axiata Arena Stage in Bukit Jalil.

“Thank you for trying to memorise and sing the song with me,” he told the kids.

“You all have very good voices. I Hope you will always be blessed.”

The two-time Grammy Awards-winner was here as part of his Jason Mraz Good Vibes Tour.

This marked his third visit here to entertain his fans in Malaysia.