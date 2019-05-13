Actress Nora Danish hits back at social media users for criticising how her children pray

Nora Danish, 37, was quick to come to her children’s defence when many social media users criticised them. — Picture via Instagram/ Nora Danish

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — Actress Nora Danish has hit back at social media users after they left negative comments on one of her Instagram posts featuring her two children.

The actress had posted a picture of her two children, Putera Rayqal and Mohamed Nedrin, in mid-prayer onto her Instagram page last week which triggered a few pessimistic responses from social media users.

Nora, 37 was quick to come to her children’s defence when many users criticised her kids for not performing their prayers correctly.

“During Ramadan why don’t we all try and look on the positive side of things and stop with comments of negative tones. Islam is easy. They (her children) are still in the process of learning,” said Nora in a reaction to the negative comments.

Nora is married to Nedim Nazri and the couple have children from previous marriages.

They also have a son together.

She added that even adults made mistakes when they prayed because everyone was still learning, but she was thankful that her children at least had the desire and belief to perform their prayers.

Nora also took the time to address those who felt that her posting religious content on social media was a way of her showing off how good she was.

“Why do people think it is showing off? If we can post OOTD’s (outfits of the day) and pictures of us on holiday, then why can’t we do it about religion?” she added.