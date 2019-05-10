See Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne in Netflix’s ‘I Am Mother’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘I Am Mother’ that stars Hilary Swank, Rose Byrne and Clara Rugaard.

LOS ANGELES, May 10 ― Netflix has released the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi thriller I Am Mother that stars Hilary Swank, Rose Byrne and Clara Rugaard.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world after the extinction of humankind, the film centres on a robot called Mother (Byrne) who is designed to repopulate earth. All goes well as her first subject (Rugaard) grows into a teen until a stranger (Swank) arrives and shakes the dynamics between mother and daughter.

The synopsis of the film reads: “I Am Mother is a sci-fi thriller about a teenage girl (Rugaard), who is the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by Mother (Byrne), a robot designed to repopulate the earth after the extinction of humankind. But the pair’s unique relationship is threatened when an injured stranger (Swank) arrives with news that calls into question everything Daughter has been told about the outside world and her Mother’s intentions.”

I Am Mother will be out on Netflix on June 7.