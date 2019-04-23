Hollywood celebrates the finale of the ‘Avengers’ movies

Cast member Robert Downey Jr, reacts with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film ‘The Avengers: Endgame’ in Los Angeles, California April 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 23 — Marvel’s star-studded Avengers superhero team descended on Los Angeles today at a lavish premiere to celebrate the final chapter in a 22-movie saga that ranks as the movie industry’s highest-grossing franchise of all time.

Hundreds of industry VIPs, cast members, fans and media watched the first showing of Avengers: Endgame, the three-hour action spectacle that has been held tightly under wraps.

The movie begins rolling out in theatres around the world tomorrow.

Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and others walked a purple carpet underneath a giant, spinning Avengers logo set up inside the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

Cast member Chris Evans poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film ‘The Avengers: Endgame’ in Los Angeles, California April 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

“I’m excited that I’m finally going to get to see the movie,” said Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man and, like other cast members, had not seen the finished film due to Marvel’s secrecy around the project.

Rudd said he had been travelling the world to promote the movie and “trying to talk about it the best we can, and to do all of that without having seen the film is a strange experience. So now, to finally see the movie is great”.

Other A-list stars packed the premiere, including Chris Hemsworth’s brother Liam and his wife Miley Cyrus.

Endgame concludes the story of the six original Avengers in Marvel’s cinematic universe — Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk and Thor.

It picks up after last year’s Avengers: Infinity War left fans hanging when many of the Marvel heroes seemed to turn to dust at the hand of the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. In Endgame, the surviving superheroes plot to kill Thanos and try to undo his damage.

After the screening, the film’s stars gathered on stage and hugged. Evans said he “cried like six times” while watching the film. “I cried more than six times, Chris,” Hemsworth said.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, said working on the films had been “the trip of a lifetime”.

The 21 previous movies from the Walt Disney Co-owned Marvel studio are the highest-grossing franchise in film history, generating more than US$18.6 billion (RM76.7 billion) at global box offices since 2007.

Fans dressed up in costume await the cast members on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film ‘The Avengers: Endgame’ in Los Angeles, California April 22, 2019. — Reuters pic Endgame may set an opening weekend record in the domestic market, according to box office analysts. Infinity War holds the current record of US$257.7 million over its first three days in the United States and Canada.

While the film wraps up the Avengers story, some characters will live on in future movies. Spider-Man, for example, returns to the big screen in July in Spider-Man: Far from Home.

A Black Panther sequel is also in the works. — Reuters