Islamic preacher PU Abu responds to ex-wife’s claim that he left her while pregnant for a widow

PU Abu said his ex-wife’s claims about their divorce was only part of the story. — Picture via Instagram/PU Abu Sufyan

PETALING JAYA, April 22 — After being ridiculed for divorcing his seven-month pregnant wife, Islamic reality television personality PU Abu wants to clear the air, saying his ex-wife’s version was only part of the story.

Abu was responding to multiple claims and speculations that took social media by storm over the weekend when his ex-wife Ain Afini detailed the reason for their divorce on Instagram, accompanied by screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation.

“That’s not the full story. I can only say my ex-wife’s version is not the full story,” he told Malay language portal mStar.

PU Abu, whose real name is Muhammad Abu Sufyan Mohd Mokhtar Rozaidi, is a celebrity religious teacher who made his name in Pencetus Ummah (PU), an Astro reality programme in search of a Muslim preacher.

Abu, who is currently in Mecca, said the controversy between him, his wife and a woman known as Hana was an old issue not known by the public.

Abu’s ex-wife Ain, who is seven months pregnant, said the celebrity preacher divorced her to marry a widow. — Picture via Instagram/Ain Afini

He added that he was disappointed when his ex-wife took the liberty of exposing their family affairs on social media.

“If my ex-wife loved me, she wouldn’t do this.

“The issue of me, my ex-wife and Hana is from the past,” he said.

Hana is believed to be a woman known as Hana Azraa whom Ain claims was the cause of their divorce.

Abu also took to Instagram to confess his wrongdoing and expressed regret for divorcing his pregnant wife.

“I, PU Abu apologise for my mistake of divorcing my wife while she was pregnant and I regret what I’ve done.

“I would like to apologise to my ex-wife @ainafini and her family for behaving unfairly.”

In his message, he also pleaded to the public to stop attacking those who were not involved in the matter.

“I will discuss with my ex-wife on how to move forward. I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” he wrote.

Earlier, Ain took to Instagram to share an exchange that took place with her then-husband who expressed his intentions of divorcing her through WhatsApp in order to wed another.

“On March 13, my husband Pencetus Ummah Abu Sufyan left me because he wants to marry a ‘janda’ (widow/divorcee) named Hana Azraa.

“PU Abu asked me to agree to polygamy two months after our wedding but I rejected because we had just gotten married.

“I asked him to choose between his wife and child or that woman. So he chose to leave me and my unborn baby,” Ain wrote on Friday.