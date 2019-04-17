Actress Puteri Aishah shamed online for exposing belly button in K-pop-inspired outfit

The actress’ clothes has become the centre of negative attention for social media users. — Picture from Instagram/puteriaishahofficial

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — Malaysian actress Puteri Aishah Sulaiman has become social media’s latest target for online shaming after posting an Instagram picture of herself with her belly button exposed.

The 24-year-old joked about being the newest addition to K-pop girl group Blackpink while clad in a cropped T-shirt and shorts.

“New Blackpink member, rum pum pum pum pum pum pum (lyrics from Blackpink’s “Kill This Love),” she wrote in the caption.

Critics immediately began flooding the comments section on the post, claiming that Aishah’s clothes were too sexy and that she was exposing her aurat, or “intimate parts.”

“Who are you trying to show off your belly button to?” wrote syuu.zaabah.

“You’re pretty but showing your belly button makes you look terrible,” said viey_emaluna.

“Aren’t you ashamed of being Muslim yet you dress as if you’ve submitted to kafir (infidels)?” wrote azy89.

Some users even told Aishah that she would burn in hell if she did not cover herself up soon.

“Stay calm, there’s still space in hell,” said adibhakimee_.

Amidst the sea of criticism, others also stood up to defend the Pulang actress and her choice of clothing.

“I support you. Don’t listen to the criticisms of others concerning your clothes.

“You need to be yourself with an honest heart instead of trying to become someone else,” wrote dniwwx.