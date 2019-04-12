‘Let’s make a third baby’: social media disgusted by actor Hairul Azreen’s message to wife (VIDEO)

The actor’s language in the Twitter video has caused controversy on social media. — Picture from Instagram/hairulazreen

PETALING JAYA, April 12 — Malaysian actor Hairul Azreen has gotten on Twitter’s bad side after he posted a video inviting his wife to make a third baby together.

The Paskel: The Movie star addressed his wife Hanis Zalikha in the 19-second clip where he is seen with a cohort of friends in the background, believed to be the production crew of his latest film Wira.

“Hi dear, I’m shooting at the moment,” he said in the video.

“Take care of our kids. Once I’m done, let’s make our third baby.”

The group then breaks out into a silly dance while a number of them begin singing and cheering loudly.

Video buat isteri saya pic.twitter.com/fl4BjvjeoT — Hairul Azreen (@hairulazreen) April 11, 2019

Twitter users were immediately disgusted at the 30-year-old’s behaviour and many implored the actor to consider his wife’s feelings when making such comments in a public space.

“Respect your wife, bro,” wrote user yanamatshah.

“You are downgrading your wife’s elegance and classy behaviour by doing this. Pity her,” wrote akie_stark.

“That’s not even a joke. It’s embarrassing to tell others about family matters at home,” said another user with the name kulzcatz.

While Twitter was less than impressed with Hairul’s video, Instagram was much more amused by his antics.

Reactions on the two social media platforms were as different as day and night, with several Instagram followers leaving laughing-and-crying emojis on the video.