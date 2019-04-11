Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Mortal Engines’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Peter Jackson’s fantasy adventure ‘Mortal Engines’.

LOS ANGELES, April 11 — Back with another weekly Honest Trailer series, the Screen Junkies this time take on Peter Jackson’s Mortal Engines.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “Welcome to a post-apocalypse Earth, a world that still seems pretty okay looking. Nevertheless, humanity is forced to fight over limited resources, by using tons of resources to live on massive mobile cities that devour smaller mobile cities in a harrowing game of Hungry Hungry Hippos. Except for the humans that live in sky cities, or in mobile home parks, or in just normal cities, which will make you wonder why parts of humanity have decided to live on massive mobile cities that consume smaller mobile cities in a harrowing game of Hungry Hungry Hippos.”

They go on to point out the how the cast are all overly good looking for a post-apocalypse world and the fact that you probably wouldn’t even recall their names in the movie. They also hilariously reference an uncanny plot similarity with Star Wars.

The Screen Junkies have once again done a great job at pointing out bits from the movie that we could probably do without, so check out the clip below to find out which scenes they were.