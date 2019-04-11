‘Black Widow’ grabs OT Fagbenle of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

British actor O.T. Fagbenle, October 2018, New York City, USA. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 11 — British actor OT Fagbenle is currently best known as Luke Bankole, husband to Elizabeth Moss’s main character Offred in dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale.

He’s become the latest name to team up with Scarlett Johansson and director Cate Shortland for Black Widow.

It’s an origin story for the Black Widow character, previously featured in half a dozen Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, from 2010’s Iron Man 2 to this month’s Avengers: Endgame.

The solo feature will explore Black Widow’s past as a KGB-trained spy and assassin who defects to join secret US agency Shield, sometime between the events of Captain Marvel and Iron Man 2.

Fellow Brit Florence Pugh (Kingdom, Fighting with My Family) is expected to play Black Widow’s KGB rival, with David Harbour of Stranger Things and Hellboy and Rachel Weisz of The Favourite and The Constant Gardener also cast.

Filming is expected to begin in June. — AFP-Relaxnews