BlackPink is fastest artist to hit 100m views on YouTube, toppling Psy

BlackPink is now the fastest artist in history to reach 100 million views. — YouTube screenshot

SEOUL, April 7 — The girls of BlackPink hit a new milestone by amassing 100 million views on YouTube in just 2 days and 14 hours.

This makes them the fastest artist in YouTube history, dethroning long-reigning king Psy who previous held the record with his track Gangnam Style.

The group is doing pretty well with their latest release "Kill This Love" with the title track topping charts in Korea and iTunes.

It has already reached triple platinum certification in China with 250,000 digital copies sold on music platform QQ Music.

The girls will also be one of the featured acts at Coachella happening April 12-14. BlackPink will be the first ever K-pop girl group to play the festival.

Unusually, physical copies of the new BlackPink album will only ship April 23 despite a digital release on April 5.

That might annoy fans but it's definitely not a hindrance to the girl's growing global popularity.