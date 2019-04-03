The Raconteurs announce new album ‘Help Us Stranger’

Jack White and his band The Raconteurs performing at Rock en Seine music festival near Paris in 2008. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 3 — Out on June 21, Help Us Stranger will be the band’s first record since 2008.

The Raconteurs — Jack White’s band with Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler — have detailed their long-awaited new album Help Us Stranger. The record will be the band’s third studio album, following their 2008 Consolers of the Lonely.

Jack White and Brendan Benson wrote most of the songs featured in Help Us Stranger — except the cover of Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness), which was written by Donovan. It includes contributions from Queens of the Stone Age’s Dean Fertita, Lillie Mae Rische, and Scarlett Rische.

Recorded in Third Man Studio in Nashville, the album was produced by The Raconteurs and engineered by Joshua V. Smith.

Prior to the announcement, The Raconteurs released two songs featured in the upcoming album, Sunday Driver and Now That You’re Gone.

To coincide with the album’s release, the band also revealed that a limited-edition vinyl of the LP will be out on June 21.

On April 6, the band will also perform their first show in eight years for Third Man Records’ 10-year anniversary celebration in Nashville, Tennessee. The Raconteurs will also headline several festivals, including Woodstock 50 and Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Discover the full tracklist of Help Us Stranger below:

01 Bored and Razed

02 Help Me Stranger

03 Only Child

04 Don’t Bother Me

05 Shine the Light on Me

06 Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)

07 Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)

08 Sunday Driver

09 Now That You’re Gone

10 Live a Lie

11 What’s Yours Is Mine

12 Thoughts and Prayers — AFP-Relaxnews