Bill Murray and Adam Driver deal with zombies in ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ that stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Sevigny among others.

LOS ANGELES, April 2 — Focus features has released the first trailer for upcoming zombie-comedy The Dead Don’t Die that stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Sevigny.

Tagging itself as a film with the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled, it sees Murray and Driver play cops in a small town that becomes overrun by the undead.

The film also stars Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The greatest zombie cast ever disassembled! The Dead Don’t Die stars Driver and Murray as local cops who must spring into action when a zombie outbreak begins affecting the town’s citizens.”

The Dead Don’t Die is set for US release on June 14.