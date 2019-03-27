Tim McGraw to release ‘Songs of America’ book

Recording artist Tim McGraw. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 27 — For this project due on June 11, American country singer-songwriter McGraw collaborated with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham.

Titled Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation, the book reflects on the soundscape of the United States.

Published by Penguin Random House, the anthology compiles the songs that soundtracked the American Revolution, the Great Depression and the Civil Rights Movements — among other defining political events. The entries focus on songs from various eras, such as The Star Spangled Banner and Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A..

Spotted by Rolling Stone, the book’s description on Amazon highlights that both contributors examined the materials. Meacham discusses the songs through the era in which they were composed, while McGraw offers a more personal approach to the music as an artist and performer.

Songs of America is not McGraw’s first literary project. In 2016, he released Humble & Kind, a self-help book inspired by the hit song of the same name.

In a recent interview with People, the singer revealed that he will soon publish a health and lifestyle book. Titled Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, the hardcover, set for release in November, will document his 40-pound weight loss journey. — AFP-Relaxnews